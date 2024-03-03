The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,808 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in AES were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 38.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256,781 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AES by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,421,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,314,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323,045 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in AES by 5,703.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,426,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,310,000 after buying an additional 2,385,094 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in AES by 18,505.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,030,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,862,000 after buying an additional 2,019,516 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in shares of AES in the second quarter worth about $33,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AES stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

