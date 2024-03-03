TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TGTX. StockNews.com downgraded TG Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 898.00 and a beta of 2.33. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $35.67.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 5.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 59.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 26,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,978,000 after acquiring an additional 33,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

