Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $860,000 Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Norges Bank bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth $21,513,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,203,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,330,000 after purchasing an additional 626,372 shares during the period. EVR Research LP bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth $17,136,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 510,785 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the third quarter valued at about $12,742,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RAMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on LiveRamp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $42.66.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

