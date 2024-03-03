Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 4,780 Shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Lazard by 88.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Lazard by 489.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Lazard in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lazard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Lazard Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:LAZ opened at $39.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Lazard, Inc. has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $42.15.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. Lazard had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $825.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lazard, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -206.18%.

About Lazard

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

