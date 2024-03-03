Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 11,386 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,386 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.27.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. DA Davidson cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

