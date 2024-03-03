Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 61,711 Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 61,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 248.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 157.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1,731.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.8 %

AM stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

