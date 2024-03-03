Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,162 Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,162 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 652.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total value of $2,055,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Northland Securities downgraded Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FN

Fabrinet Price Performance

Fabrinet stock opened at $218.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.51. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.05. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $90.19 and a 1-year high of $229.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $712.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.