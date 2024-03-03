Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IPG opened at $31.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

IPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

