Teza Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,625 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $73.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.05. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.29 and a 1 year high of $106.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 90.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Susquehanna raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

