Teza Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 182.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 15,377 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Monro worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Monro by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monro by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Monro by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter worth $289,000.

Insider Transactions at Monro

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.30 per share, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,730.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Monro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $997.46 million, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.77.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $317.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.75 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 104.67%.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Stories

