Teza Capital Management LLC Has $888,000 Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 68.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,613 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 217,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 56,285 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 88,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,627,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,618,000 after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USFD opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.96.

A number of analysts have commented on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $131,610,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,975,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

