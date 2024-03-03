Teza Capital Management LLC Grows Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,566 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,629,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after purchasing an additional 963,194 shares in the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $13,219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,458,000 after buying an additional 588,198 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,822,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,256,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ZI. Truist Financial increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.66.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.