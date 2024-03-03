Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,379 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 40.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in KB Home by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 4,928 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $294,990.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 4,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $294,990.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $3,569,533.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,984,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:KBH opened at $68.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.73. KB Home has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $68.27.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

