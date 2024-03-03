TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives C$27.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Get TELUS alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TELUS

TELUS Price Performance

TSE:T opened at C$23.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.59. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$21.16 and a 1-year high of C$28.95.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.24 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.0189474 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.62%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.