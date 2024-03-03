Telsey Advisory Group Increases Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $48.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on URBN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $47.29.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

