Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Short Interest Down 17.4% in February

Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,400 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 159,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 889,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TBIO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 155,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Telesis Bio has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Telesis Bio by 6.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Telesis Bio by 66.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Telesis Bio in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Telesis Bio by 17.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Telesis Bio in the first quarter valued at $58,000.

Telesis Bio, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system, including BioXp 3250 system, BioXp 9600 system, and BioXp DBC, which are empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits, such as BioXp De Novo kits, BioXp select kits, BioXp next generation sequencing kits, and BioXp DBC kits, which contains building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis designs to significantly reduce timelines for constructing synthetic DNA, RNA, and proteins compared to traditional chemical synthesis, paving the way for more efficient and effective development of mRNA-based vaccines, diagnostics, therapeutics, and personalized medicines.

