Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $21.75.
Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 161,422 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 258,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 20,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,248,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $224,762,000 after acquiring an additional 565,371 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 945,537 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,351,000 after purchasing an additional 404,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.
