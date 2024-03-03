Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Short Interest Update

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Teijin Price Performance

Shares of Teijin stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. Teijin has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29.

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Teijin had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%.

About Teijin

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

