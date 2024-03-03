Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the January 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 372.0 days.
Tecan Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TCHBF opened at $393.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.87. Tecan Group has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $440.27.
Tecan Group Company Profile
