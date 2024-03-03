Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the January 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 372.0 days.

Tecan Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TCHBF opened at $393.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.87. Tecan Group has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $440.27.

Get Tecan Group alerts:

Tecan Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Tecan Group AG provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and in-vitro diagnostic companies, university research departments, and diagnostic and other laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company offers liquid handling and automation, microplate readers and washers, consumables, NGS reagents, immunoassays and microbodies, and software; and Tecan Laberwax, an automation solution.

Receive News & Ratings for Tecan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.