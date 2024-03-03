TD Securities Trims Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Target Price to C$135.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BMO. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$132.70.

BMO stock opened at C$123.07 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$102.67 and a one year high of C$132.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$127.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$118.33.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.86 by C($0.05). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 12.0940171 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.34%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

