TD Cowen Boosts Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target to $24.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Credo Technology Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRDO opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -97.70 and a beta of 2.01. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.91 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 315,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $7,236,730.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 315,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $7,236,730.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $271,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,262,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,018,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,744,310 shares of company stock valued at $55,600,615. Company insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 378.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 142,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,414,000 after buying an additional 1,420,664 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.