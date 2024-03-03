Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF) Short Interest Down 27.9% in February

Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the January 31st total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Taikisha Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.41. Taikisha has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $24.60.

Taikisha Company Profile

Taikisha Ltd. engages in the design and construction of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and paint finishing systems. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Green Technology Systems and Paint Finishing Systems. The Green Technology Systems segment encompasses construction and installation of HVAC facilities, cleanrooms, plumbing and sanitary equipment, treatment systems, and HVAC facilities for buildings, factories, industrial plants, laboratories, hospitals, and schools.

