Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF) Short Interest Down 27.9% in February

Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the January 31st total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Taikisha Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.41. Taikisha has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $24.60.
Taikisha Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Taikisha
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Taikisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taikisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.