Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Sypris Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Sypris Solutions Trading Up 2.2 %

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

NASDAQ SYPR opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 506,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,763 shares in the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,471,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,174,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 176,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

