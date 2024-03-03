Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 255.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $133.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.67. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $152.73.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

