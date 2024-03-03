Synovus Financial Corp Takes Position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CXT. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth approximately $774,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXT opened at $59.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Crane NXT, Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.57%.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

