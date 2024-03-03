Synovus Financial Corp Sells 657 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $68.05 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 79.82%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.