Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,720 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 22,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PSTG. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

NYSE PSTG opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 325.49, a P/E/G ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average is $37.26.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

