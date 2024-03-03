Synovus Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 4,304 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Illumina by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Illumina by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

Illumina Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $140.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.52 and its 200 day moving average is $133.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

