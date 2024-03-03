Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 871 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Standex International were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Standex International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,607,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Standex International by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 73,508 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Standex International by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 62,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 41,927 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Standex International by 371.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Standex International by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 33,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SXI stock opened at $175.35 on Friday. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $111.02 and a 1 year high of $176.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.33%.

Insider Activity at Standex International

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,428 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $374,664.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,676.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,183 shares of company stock worth $2,098,268. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Standex International Profile

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Articles

