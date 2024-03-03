Synovus Financial Corp Makes New $645,000 Investment in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 203.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 79,551 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Silgan by 24.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 132,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its position in Silgan by 20.6% in the third quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 275,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in Silgan in the third quarter valued at $6,795,000. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Stock Performance

NYSE SLGN opened at $43.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $54.92.

Silgan Increases Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

