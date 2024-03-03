Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 1.88% of Kellanova worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,663,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,611,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,485 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 27.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,890,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellanova stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $72.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average is $55.08.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 81.45%.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $4,394,922.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,009,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,491,854.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $46,770,248. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

