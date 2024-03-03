Synovus Financial Corp Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,220,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,064,000 after buying an additional 169,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,636,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,457,000 after acquiring an additional 240,107 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,156,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,575,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,116,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,904,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,195,000 after acquiring an additional 238,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

SBCF opened at $24.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $128.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.33 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 5.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.