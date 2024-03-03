Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 29.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $256.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.00. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.76 and a 52 week high of $256.61. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,479,841.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,144 shares of company stock worth $4,545,243 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

