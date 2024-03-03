Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.85.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYM. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

In other Symbotic news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 2,085,296 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $82,765,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 2,085,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $82,765,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $191,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,479,587 shares of company stock worth $293,350,177. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Softbank Group CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 696,727 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,174,000 after purchasing an additional 690,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 759.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 338,975 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth about $6,538,000.

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.02. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $64.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.59 and a beta of 1.91.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $368.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

