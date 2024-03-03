Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Price Performance
EVOL stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. Symbolic Logic has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.25.
About Symbolic Logic
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Symbolic Logic
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.