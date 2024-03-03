Swipe (SXP) Price Up 16.3% This Week

Swipe (SXP) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $257.03 million and approximately $35.07 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 596,037,908 coins and its circulating supply is 596,041,906 coins. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

