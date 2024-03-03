Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Sweetgreen’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sweetgreen updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Sweetgreen Trading Up 28.4 %

Shares of NYSE SG opened at $16.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36. Sweetgreen has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $52,803.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,017.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $52,803.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,017.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,444 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $125,432.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 439,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,098.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,013 shares of company stock worth $689,693. Insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 394.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

