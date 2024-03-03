Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.04-7.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.18.

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SUI traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.74. 806,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,668. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.85. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.81. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $146.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 326.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SUI shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.00.

Institutional Trading of Sun Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 12.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

