StockNews.com Lowers Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Price Performance

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $105.47 million, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.38.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -151.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGFV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $5,423,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 238.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 203,878 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 150,826 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 335.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 142,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 171.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 116,600 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

