StockNews.com Lowers Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $105.47 million, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.38.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -151.52%.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.
