StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

PROV opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.85. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Research analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 49,616.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 10.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

