StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 108,367 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polar Power by 802.2% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,495,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

