StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APWC opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.36.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.73 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited ( NASDAQ:APWC Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

