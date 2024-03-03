StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Splunk from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.31.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $156.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Splunk has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $156.30. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.94, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth about $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Splunk by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

