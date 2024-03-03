StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.93. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49.
Insider Transactions at Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 107,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $35,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,844,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,651.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 182,500 shares of company stock valued at $65,975 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
