StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $540,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 62,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

