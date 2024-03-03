Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut Stellantis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.85.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average is $21.07. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at $3,547,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at $1,977,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. 28.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

