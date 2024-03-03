STASIS EURO Price Reaches $1.09 on Major Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00001744 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $134.70 million and approximately $10,684.01 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

