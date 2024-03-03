Stansberry Asset Management LLC Takes $790,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after buying an additional 910,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $822.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $627.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $517.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $222.97 and a twelve month high of $823.94.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,020,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $69,582,008. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $824.90.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

