Stagwell’s (STGW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.28.

NASDAQ:STGW opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -181.67 and a beta of 1.04. Stagwell has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $9.23.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $654.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stagwell will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Stagwell news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,438.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stagwell news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,438.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wade Oosterman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,148.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 336,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 235.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 89,449 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

