SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 0.6% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHEL stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.37. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

SHEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

